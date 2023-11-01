Will Tage Thompson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Thompson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 4.0 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

