Tage Thompson will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Does a bet on Thompson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tage Thompson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights

Thompson's plus-minus this season, in 19:32 per game on the ice, is -3.

Thompson has scored a goal in three of nine games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thompson has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Thompson has an assist in two of nine games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Thompson goes over his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Thompson has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

