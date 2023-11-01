Don't be a fickle fan of the Temple Owls. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Temple Owls jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Temple team leaders

Want to buy Hysier Miller's jersey? Or another Temple player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Hysier Miller 6 20.7 4.5 4.0 1.3 0.0 Matteo Picarelli 6 13.3 2.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 Zion Stanford 6 10.0 4.0 1.3 0.8 0.7 Jahlil White 4 13.3 8.0 1.3 0.5 0.5 William Settle 5 8.6 7.6 1.4 1.2 1.8 Joran Riley 5 7.8 4.2 1.0 1.2 0.6 Sam Hofman 6 5.7 6.5 1.5 1.3 0.0 Quante Berry 4 5.5 2.0 0.8 0.8 0.3 Shane Dezonie 4 5.0 2.5 0.5 0.0 0.3 Taj Thweatt 3 1.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.3

Temple season stats

Temple has put together a 4-2 record this season.

The Owls are 2-2 at home and 2-0 on the road this year.

Temple's best win this season came on November 14 in a 66-64 victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Owls have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

Temple has 22 games left in the regular season, including one versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Owls? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Temple games

Check out the Owls in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Bloomsburg (PA) H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Albany (NY) N 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 VCU A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Nevada N 3:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 South Florida A 7:00 PM

Check out the Owls this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.