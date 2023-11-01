Buy Tickets for Temple Owls Basketball Games
A matchup versus the Albany (NY) Great Danes is coming up for the Temple Owls (5-3), on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Temple games
Temple's next matchup information
- Opponent: Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Barclays Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Temple players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Hysier Miller
|8
|17.6
|4.6
|4.4
|1.4
|0.3
|32.7% (49-150)
|27.1% (19-70)
|Matteo Picarelli
|8
|12.8
|2.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|40.0% (26-65)
|41.1% (23-56)
|Zion Stanford
|8
|11.6
|4.3
|1.5
|0.8
|0.6
|54.5% (36-66)
|25.0% (1-4)
|Joran Riley
|7
|10.7
|5.3
|1.3
|1.4
|1.1
|47.1% (24-51)
|27.8% (5-18)
|William Settle
|7
|8.1
|6.9
|2.0
|1.9
|1.6
|28.8% (17-59)
|25.9% (7-27)
