Thunder vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) play the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|225.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 225.5 points 55 times.
- Oklahoma City games had an average of 233.9 points last season, 8.4 more than the over/under for this game.
- Oklahoma City won 47 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.
- Oklahoma City won 16 of the 28 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (57.1%).
- The Thunder had a 10-5 record last year (winning 66.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Thunder have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans and its opponents combined to score more than 225.5 points in 44 of 82 games last season.
- The average total points scored in Pelicans games last year (225.5) is 1.3 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Pelicans put together a 40-42-0 record against the spread last season.
- New Orleans was underdogs in 41 games last season and won 15 (36.6%) of those contests.
- The Pelicans had a record of 3-18, a 14.3% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers last season.
- New Orleans has a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder did a better job covering the spread in away games (24-17-0) than they did at home (23-17-0) last year.
- The Thunder went over the over/under more consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 26 of 41 home matchups (63.4%). In away games, they hit the over in 19 of 41 games (46.3%).
- Last season the 117.5 points per game the Thunder averaged were five more than the Pelicans conceded (112.5).
- Oklahoma City went 35-17 versus the spread and 31-22 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, the Pelicans performed better at home (23-18-0) than away (17-24-0) last season.
- New Orleans' games finished above the over/under less often at home (18 times out of 41) than on the road (20 of 41) last season.
- The Pelicans scored 114.4 points per game last season, just two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder gave up.
- New Orleans went 26-8 versus the spread and 27-7 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points last season.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Point Insights (Last Season)
|Thunder
|Pelicans
|117.5
|114.4
|5
|15
|35-17
|26-8
|31-22
|27-7
|116.4
|112.5
|19
|8
|29-8
|36-17
|28-9
|37-16
