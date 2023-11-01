Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Towson game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Tigers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Towson team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tyler Tejada 7 11.4 3.4 0.9 0.3 0.4 Charles Thompson 7 9.3 8.4 1.4 0.6 1.1 Christian May 7 8.0 5.0 0.6 0.4 0.3 Messiah Jones 7 7.0 4.9 0.1 0.4 0.0 Dylan Williamson 7 6.6 1.4 3.4 1.1 0.0 Tomiwa Sulaiman 7 4.9 3.9 0.3 0.7 0.3 Mekhi Lowery 7 4.7 4.0 0.4 0.9 1.0 Chase Paar 7 4.0 2.3 0.1 0.3 0.6 Rahdir Hicks 5 3.2 1.0 0.8 0.2 0.0 Tyler Coleman 7 0.3 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.0

Towson season stats

Towson has a 3-4 record on the season so far.

The Tigers are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Towson beat the No. 324-ranked (according to the RPI) Robert Morris Colonials, 66-62, on November 12, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Tigers have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

Towson's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Towson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 South Dakota State N 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 UMass H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 UMBC A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Bryant N 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Nicholls State H 4:00 PM

