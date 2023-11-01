Towson (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, on the road against the UMBC Retrievers.

If you're looking to go to see the Towson Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Towson games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Towson's next matchup information

Opponent: UMBC Retrievers

UMBC Retrievers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Towson's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Towson players

Shop for Towson gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyler Tejada 9 11.0 3.8 1.2 0.2 0.6 39.1% (34-87) 33.3% (11-33) Christian May 9 9.6 5.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 33.0% (30-91) 25.6% (11-43) Charles Thompson 9 8.8 8.7 1.2 0.7 1.3 40.0% (28-70) - Dylan Williamson 9 7.7 1.4 3.1 1.0 0.0 32.9% (26-79) 26.3% (10-38) Messiah Jones 9 6.7 4.3 0.2 0.4 0.0 43.8% (21-48) 36.4% (4-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.