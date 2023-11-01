Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 1?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Travis Konecny going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- Konecny has scored in five of nine games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Konecny's shooting percentage is 25.8%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
