Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. There are prop bets for Konecny available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Konecny vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 16:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Konecny has a goal in five games this year out of nine games played, including multiple goals three times.

Konecny has a point in six games this season (out of nine), including multiple points five times.

In three of nine games this year, Konecny has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Konecny's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Konecny has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Konecny Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 2 11 Points 3 8 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.