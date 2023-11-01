Travis Sanheim and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Sanheim's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim has averaged 25:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Sanheim has scored a goal in one of nine games this year.

Sanheim has registered a point in a game six times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Sanheim has posted an assist in a game six times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Sanheim goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 3 8 Points 2 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

