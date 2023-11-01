Don't be a fickle fan of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Tulsa team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG PJ Haggerty 5 16.6 5.2 3.4 2.6 0.0 Cobe Williams 5 15.0 2.6 3.2 3.0 0.6 Jared Garcia 5 10.6 7.6 1.2 0.6 1.6 Isaiah Barnes 5 10.2 5.8 1.2 0.8 0.6 Tyshawn Archie 5 8.8 1.2 1.2 1.2 0.0 Carlous Williams 5 6.6 5.4 0.8 0.0 0.2 Matt Reed 5 5.4 6.0 0.4 0.4 0.4 Jarred Hall 5 2.6 4.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 Mohamed Keita 5 2.2 3.6 0.0 0.0 0.8 Jesaiah McWright 3 3.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3

Tulsa season stats

This season, Tulsa has won four games so far (4-1).

The Golden Hurricane are 4-0 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

Of Tulsa's 25 remaining games, one are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Tulsa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Loyola Chicago H 8:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Oklahoma State N 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Missouri State H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Mississippi Valley State H 8:00 PM

