Next up for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) is a matchup versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Tulsa games

Tulsa's next matchup information

Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Broadcast: ESPNU

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Tulsa players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% PJ Haggerty 7 16.3 5.0 3.1 2.1 0.0 40.8% (29-71) 31.3% (5-16) Cobe Williams 7 13.7 2.4 3.6 2.6 0.4 37.0% (30-81) 31.0% (13-42) Jared Garcia 7 10.6 7.3 1.3 0.4 1.3 38.7% (24-62) 30.0% (9-30) Isaiah Barnes 7 10.3 5.6 1.3 1.0 0.6 45.1% (23-51) 36.7% (11-30) Tyshawn Archie 7 8.4 1.3 1.3 1.3 0.0 58.3% (21-36) 40.0% (6-15)

