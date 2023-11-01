Buy Tickets for Tulsa Golden Hurricane Basketball Games
Next up for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) is a matchup versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Tulsa games
Tulsa's next matchup information
- Opponent: Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Paycom Center
- Broadcast: ESPNU
Top Tulsa players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|PJ Haggerty
|7
|16.3
|5.0
|3.1
|2.1
|0.0
|40.8% (29-71)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Cobe Williams
|7
|13.7
|2.4
|3.6
|2.6
|0.4
|37.0% (30-81)
|31.0% (13-42)
|Jared Garcia
|7
|10.6
|7.3
|1.3
|0.4
|1.3
|38.7% (24-62)
|30.0% (9-30)
|Isaiah Barnes
|7
|10.3
|5.6
|1.3
|1.0
|0.6
|45.1% (23-51)
|36.7% (11-30)
|Tyshawn Archie
|7
|8.4
|1.3
|1.3
|1.3
|0.0
|58.3% (21-36)
|40.0% (6-15)
