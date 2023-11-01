The Philadelphia Flyers, including Tyson Foerster, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Foerster in that upcoming Flyers-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyson Foerster vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Foerster has averaged 13:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Through eight games this season, Foerster has yet to score a goal.

He has two games with a point this season, but in eight contests Foerster has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Foerster has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Foerster's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foerster Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 8 Games 1 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

