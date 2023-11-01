Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the UC Davis game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Aggies with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UC Davis Aggies jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UC Davis team leaders

Want to buy Elijah Pepper's jersey? Or another UC Davis player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Elijah Pepper 5 22.8 5.0 1.6 1.8 0.6 Ty Johnson 5 14.4 2.6 2.4 1.4 0.0 Ade Adebayo 5 6.8 5.4 1.8 0.8 1.2 Leo DeBruhl 5 6.0 2.2 2.6 1.0 0.2 Kane Milling 5 5.6 3.4 1.0 1.6 1.2 Niko Rocak 5 4.6 5.4 1.0 0.4 0.8 Francesco Borra 2 8.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 Pablo Tamba 5 3.0 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.2 Sam Manu 5 2.2 2.0 0.0 0.4 0.2 Sione Lose 4 2.5 1.3 0.5 0.3 0.0

UC Davis season stats

This season, UC Davis has won three games so far (3-2).

The Aggies have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 1-0 in neutral-site games.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on UC Davis' schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Aggies? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UC Davis games

Check out the Aggies in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Oregon State A 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Nevada A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Milwaukee H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Pacific A 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Montana H 9:00 PM

Check out the Aggies this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.