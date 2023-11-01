Currently 3-4, the UC Davis Aggies' next game is at home versus the Milwaukee Panthers, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming UC Davis games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Milwaukee H 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Pacific A 5:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Montana H 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UC Merced H 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 UCSB H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Cal Poly H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UC Riverside A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UC Irvine A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 CSU Northridge H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 CSU Bakersfield H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 CSU Fullerton A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UC Irvine H 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UCSD H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Cal Poly A 6:00 PM

UC Davis' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Milwaukee Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: University Credit Union Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top UC Davis players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Elijah Pepper 7 20.4 4.9 1.7 2.1 0.4 41.3% (45-109) 39.3% (24-61)
Ty Johnson 7 12.9 3.0 2.4 1.1 0.1 49.3% (34-69) 8.3% (1-12)
Kane Milling 7 7.9 3.6 1.1 1.9 1.0 32.7% (18-55) 34.5% (10-29)
Leo DeBruhl 7 6.6 2.3 2.4 0.9 0.1 42.4% (14-33) 33.3% (5-15)
Ade Adebayo 7 6.1 4.6 1.9 0.6 1.0 48.1% (13-27) 60.0% (3-5)

