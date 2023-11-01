When you're rooting for UC Irvine during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Anteaters' recent numbers and trends, below.

UC Irvine team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Justin Hohn 8 12.8 4.3 1.0 1.1 0.0 Derin Saran 8 11.1 3.0 1.9 0.5 0.3 Devin Tillis 8 11.1 6.3 2.1 0.6 0.0 Andre Henry 8 11.0 4.1 1.6 1.6 0.1 Dean Keeler 8 6.4 5.0 0.9 0.4 1.1 Bent Leuchten 4 10.0 4.0 1.3 0.3 1.0 Pierre Crockrell II 8 4.9 1.5 5.0 0.6 0.0 Hayden Welling 8 4.3 1.6 0.0 0.1 0.4 Dylan Thoerner 8 4.0 0.9 0.4 0.5 0.1 Ofure Ujadughele 8 3.8 3.0 2.0 1.1 0.0

UC Irvine season stats

UC Irvine has a 6-2 record so far this season.

The Anteaters are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (3-0 in neutral-site games).

UC Irvine picked up its best win of the season on November 14 by securing a 70-60 victory over the USC Trojans, a top 50 team in the RPI.

The Anteaters have had zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

UC Irvine has 24 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UC Irvine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Utah State A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 San Diego State A 10:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 South Dakota H 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 New Mexico A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UC Riverside H 10:00 PM

