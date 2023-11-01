The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) will be on the road against the the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 10:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

If you're looking to catch the UC Irvine Anteaters in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UC Irvine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 San Diego State A 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 South Dakota H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 New Mexico A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 UC Riverside H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 CSU Fullerton H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UC Davis H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Hawaii A 12:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UCSD H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 UC Davis A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Long Beach State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Hawaii H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 UCSB A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UC Irvine's next matchup information

  • Opponent: San Diego State Aztecs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
  • Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UC Irvine's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UC Irvine players

Shop for UC Irvine gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Justin Hohn 9 13.7 3.9 1.1 1.1 0.0 47.9% (45-94) 38.1% (16-42)
Derin Saran 9 11.1 3.4 2.0 0.6 0.2 54.7% (41-75) 40.0% (4-10)
Devin Tillis 9 10.7 5.9 2.0 0.6 0.0 56.7% (34-60) 37.0% (10-27)
Andre Henry 9 10.1 3.8 1.4 1.6 0.1 47.7% (31-65) 41.7% (10-24)
Dean Keeler 9 7.3 5.0 0.8 0.3 1.2 51.9% (27-52) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.