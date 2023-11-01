The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) will be on the road against the the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 10:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming UC Irvine games

UC Irvine's next matchup information

Opponent: San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top UC Irvine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Justin Hohn 9 13.7 3.9 1.1 1.1 0.0 47.9% (45-94) 38.1% (16-42) Derin Saran 9 11.1 3.4 2.0 0.6 0.2 54.7% (41-75) 40.0% (4-10) Devin Tillis 9 10.7 5.9 2.0 0.6 0.0 56.7% (34-60) 37.0% (10-27) Andre Henry 9 10.1 3.8 1.4 1.6 0.1 47.7% (31-65) 41.7% (10-24) Dean Keeler 9 7.3 5.0 0.8 0.3 1.2 51.9% (27-52) -

