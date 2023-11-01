Buy Tickets for UC Irvine Anteaters Basketball Games
The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) will be on the road against the the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 10:30 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
Upcoming UC Irvine games
UC Irvine's next matchup information
- Opponent: San Diego State Aztecs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
Top UC Irvine players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Justin Hohn
|9
|13.7
|3.9
|1.1
|1.1
|0.0
|47.9% (45-94)
|38.1% (16-42)
|Derin Saran
|9
|11.1
|3.4
|2.0
|0.6
|0.2
|54.7% (41-75)
|40.0% (4-10)
|Devin Tillis
|9
|10.7
|5.9
|2.0
|0.6
|0.0
|56.7% (34-60)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Andre Henry
|9
|10.1
|3.8
|1.4
|1.6
|0.1
|47.7% (31-65)
|41.7% (10-24)
|Dean Keeler
|9
|7.3
|5.0
|0.8
|0.3
|1.2
|51.9% (27-52)
|-
