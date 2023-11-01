It's not enough to simply be a fan of UC Riverside. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Highlanders by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

UC Riverside team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Barrington Hargress 7 12.0 2.4 4.4 1.4 0.0 Isaiah Moses 7 11.0 2.7 4.7 0.9 0.0 Benjamin Griscti 6 10.0 4.3 0.3 0.5 1.0 Wil Tattersall 7 6.7 4.3 1.3 0.4 0.1 Jhaylon Martinez 7 6.1 4.7 0.1 0.1 0.0 Kyle Owens 7 5.6 3.9 0.3 0.4 0.0 Vladimer Salaridze 7 5.3 3.3 0.7 1.0 0.3 Nate Pickens 7 4.4 3.3 2.1 0.7 0.3 Kaleb Smith 7 4.0 1.7 0.3 0.4 0.0 Luke Turner 7 3.3 3.1 1.3 0.3 0.0

UC Riverside season stats

This season, UC Riverside has a 3-4 record so far.

The Highlanders are 2-0 at home, 0-4 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

UC Riverside's best win this season came on November 21 in a 74-68 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Highlanders have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on UC Riverside's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming UC Riverside games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UCLA A 11:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 North Dakota H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Washington State A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Cal Baptist H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Idaho H 8:00 PM

