Do you live and breathe all things UCLA? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Bruins. For additional details, including updated team stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UCLA Bruins jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UCLA team leaders

Want to buy Adem Bona's jersey? Or another UCLA player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sebastian Mack 6 15.8 4.7 1.7 2.2 0.0 Adem Bona 6 15.0 6.5 1.0 0.7 1.7 Lazar Stefanovic 6 11.5 6.5 1.5 2.0 0.0 Dylan Andrews 5 8.8 2.0 4.2 1.0 0.2 Aday Mara 6 4.5 3.0 0.8 0.0 1.2 Kenneth Nwuba 6 3.5 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.2 Will McClendon 6 3.3 3.0 1.5 0.7 0.0 Ilane Fibleuil 5 3.6 3.8 0.4 0.6 0.4 Jan Vide 4 4.3 1.3 1.8 0.3 0.0 Berke Buyuktuncel 3 5.0 3.3 1.7 0.3 1.0

UCLA season stats

This season, UCLA has put together a 4-2 record so far.

UCLA notched its signature win of the season on November 15, when it defeated the Long Island Sharks, who rank No. 309 in the RPI rankings, 78-58.

The Bruins, in two games against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-2.

UCLA has two games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bruins? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UCLA games

Check out the Bruins in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UC Riverside H 11:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Villanova A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Ohio State N 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Maryland H 9:00 PM

Check out the Bruins this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.