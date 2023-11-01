With a record of 5-2, the UCLA Bruins' next game is at the Villanova Wildcats, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming UCLA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Villanova A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Ohio State N 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Maryland H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Oregon State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Oregon A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Stanford H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Cal H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Washington H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Arizona State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Arizona A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Oregon State H 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Stanford A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Cal A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Colorado H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

UCLA's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Villanova Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center
  • Broadcast: FOX

Top UCLA players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sebastian Mack 7 14.7 4.7 2.1 1.9 0.0 39.5% (30-76) 26.7% (4-15)
Adem Bona 7 13.4 6.1 0.9 0.6 1.4 59.7% (37-62) 0.0% (0-1)
Lazar Stefanovic 7 11.1 5.9 1.6 1.7 0.0 40.6% (26-64) 37.5% (9-24)
Dylan Andrews 6 10.2 1.8 4.3 1.0 0.2 44.8% (26-58) 26.9% (7-26)
Aday Mara 7 5.1 3.1 1.0 0.1 1.0 55.2% (16-29) -

