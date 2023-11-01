Exclusive Offers on UCSB Gauchos Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
If you're a die-hard fan of UCSB, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Gauchos apparel. For additional info, continue reading.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UCSB Gauchos jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
UCSB team leaders
Want to buy Josh Pierre-Louis' jersey? Or another UCSB player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Ajay Mitchell
|4
|23.3
|5.3
|4.3
|0.8
|0.3
|Yohan Traore
|6
|15.2
|4.2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|Josh Pierre-Louis
|6
|12.7
|5.7
|4.3
|1.3
|0.2
|Cole Anderson
|6
|11.3
|2.3
|1.7
|0.3
|0.0
|Matija Belic
|6
|7.3
|3.0
|2.2
|0.0
|0.5
|Ariel Bland
|6
|6.8
|8.5
|1.2
|0.7
|1.7
|Jason Fontenet II
|6
|6.0
|4.3
|2.2
|0.5
|0.5
|Evans Kipruto
|6
|4.2
|3.0
|1.0
|0.2
|0.3
|Konner Baroni
|2
|2.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Max Sheldon
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
UCSB season stats
- UCSB has won four games so far this season (4-2).
- The Gauchos have a 3-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.
- Against the Fresno State Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, UCSB notched its signature win of the season on November 27, a 69-65 road victory.
- This year, the Gauchos haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- There are no games against Top 25 teams left on UCSB's schedule in 2023-24.
Looking to bet on the Gauchos? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming UCSB games
Check out the Gauchos in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Wed, Dec 6
|New Mexico
|A
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 9
|Bethesda (CA)
|H
|4:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Loyola Marymount
|N
|4:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Howard
|H
|10:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|UC Davis
|A
|9:00 PM
Check out the Gauchos this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.