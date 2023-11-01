If you're a die-hard fan of UCSB, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Gauchos apparel. For additional info, continue reading.

UCSB team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ajay Mitchell 4 23.3 5.3 4.3 0.8 0.3 Yohan Traore 6 15.2 4.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 Josh Pierre-Louis 6 12.7 5.7 4.3 1.3 0.2 Cole Anderson 6 11.3 2.3 1.7 0.3 0.0 Matija Belic 6 7.3 3.0 2.2 0.0 0.5 Ariel Bland 6 6.8 8.5 1.2 0.7 1.7 Jason Fontenet II 6 6.0 4.3 2.2 0.5 0.5 Evans Kipruto 6 4.2 3.0 1.0 0.2 0.3 Konner Baroni 2 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 Max Sheldon 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

UCSB season stats

UCSB has won four games so far this season (4-2).

The Gauchos have a 3-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

Against the Fresno State Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, UCSB notched its signature win of the season on November 27, a 69-65 road victory.

This year, the Gauchos haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on UCSB's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming UCSB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 New Mexico A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Bethesda (CA) H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Loyola Marymount N 4:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Howard H 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 UC Davis A 9:00 PM

