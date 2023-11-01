The UCSB Gauchos (4-3) will next be in action at home against the Bethesda (CA) Flames, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming UCSB games

UCSB's next matchup information

Opponent: Bethesda (CA) Flames

Bethesda (CA) Flames Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UCSB players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ajay Mitchell 5 23.0 5.2 4.4 1.0 0.2 53.6% (37-69) 41.7% (5-12) Yohan Traore 7 15.6 4.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 67.2% (45-67) 0.0% (0-2) Josh Pierre-Louis 7 11.1 5.0 4.0 1.1 0.1 56.1% (32-57) 46.2% (6-13) Cole Anderson 7 10.4 2.3 1.6 0.4 0.0 35.7% (25-70) 37.2% (16-43) Ariel Bland 7 7.0 7.9 1.0 0.7 1.9 58.3% (21-36) 0.0% (0-2)

