UCSD team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bryce Pope 7 19.0 4.4 1.1 0.9 0.4 Francis Nwaokorie 7 14.7 3.9 1.1 0.7 1.3 Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones 7 13.1 5.7 3.4 1.0 0.3 Hayden Gray 7 10.3 3.6 3.1 1.7 0.7 J'Raan Brooks 7 6.4 3.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 Justin DeGraaf 7 4.4 1.4 0.1 0.6 0.0 Camden McCormick 7 3.1 2.3 2.0 0.7 0.1 Michael Pearson Jr. 3 5.3 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 Aidan Burke 7 1.7 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 Cade Pendleton 4 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.3

UCSD season stats

UCSD is 4-3 on the season so far.

The Tritons are 4-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

UCSD's signature win this season came on November 11 in a 69-63 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Tritons have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on UCSD's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming UCSD games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 San Diego State H 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Occidental H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Pepperdine A 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Cal A 5:00 PM

