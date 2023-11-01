The UCSD Tritons (5-4) will be on the road against the the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign rolls on.

If you're looking to go to see the UCSD Tritons in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UCSD games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UCSD's next matchup information

Opponent: Pepperdine Waves

Pepperdine Waves Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UCSD's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UCSD players

Shop for UCSD gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bryce Pope 9 17.9 4.6 1.2 0.8 0.4 42.4% (59-139) 34.9% (22-63) Francis Nwaokorie 9 14.2 4.0 1.0 0.7 1.1 44.8% (43-96) 31.5% (17-54) Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones 9 12.0 6.0 3.6 1.0 0.2 52.1% (37-71) 14.3% (1-7) Hayden Gray 9 10.9 3.6 3.3 1.7 0.8 49.3% (37-75) 25.0% (5-20) Justin DeGraaf 9 5.2 1.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 45.5% (15-33) 45.0% (9-20)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.