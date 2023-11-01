The UCSD Tritons (5-4) will be on the road against the the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign rolls on.

Upcoming UCSD games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Pepperdine A 9:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Cal A 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 CSU Bakersfield H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 CSU Fullerton A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Long Beach State H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 UC Irvine A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Hawaii H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UC Riverside H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UC Davis A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 CSU Northridge H 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Long Beach State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Hawaii A 12:00 AM

UCSD's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pepperdine Waves
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Firestone Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top UCSD players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bryce Pope 9 17.9 4.6 1.2 0.8 0.4 42.4% (59-139) 34.9% (22-63)
Francis Nwaokorie 9 14.2 4.0 1.0 0.7 1.1 44.8% (43-96) 31.5% (17-54)
Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones 9 12.0 6.0 3.6 1.0 0.2 52.1% (37-71) 14.3% (1-7)
Hayden Gray 9 10.9 3.6 3.3 1.7 0.8 49.3% (37-75) 25.0% (5-20)
Justin DeGraaf 9 5.2 1.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 45.5% (15-33) 45.0% (9-20)

