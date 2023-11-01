UMBC's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Retrievers are currently 5-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the Towson Tigers.

Upcoming UMBC games

UMBC's next matchup information

Opponent: Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UMBC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dion Brown 11 16.2 5.7 2.2 1.5 0.4 49.7% (73-147) 23.7% (9-38) Khydarius Smith 11 13.0 4.5 0.5 0.5 0.9 58.4% (59-101) 12.5% (1-8) Marcus Banks 11 12.1 3.3 1.4 0.4 0.2 34.5% (40-116) 37.9% (25-66) Bryce Johnson 9 11.4 2.1 2.0 0.7 0.3 44.2% (34-77) 35.3% (12-34) Devan Sapp 11 6.5 3.8 0.6 0.7 0.0 43.3% (26-60) 45.2% (19-42)

