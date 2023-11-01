Buy Tickets for UMBC Retrievers Basketball Games
UMBC's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Retrievers are currently 5-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, at home versus the Towson Tigers.
Upcoming UMBC games
UMBC's next matchup information
- Opponent: Towson Tigers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top UMBC players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dion Brown
|11
|16.2
|5.7
|2.2
|1.5
|0.4
|49.7% (73-147)
|23.7% (9-38)
|Khydarius Smith
|11
|13.0
|4.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.9
|58.4% (59-101)
|12.5% (1-8)
|Marcus Banks
|11
|12.1
|3.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.2
|34.5% (40-116)
|37.9% (25-66)
|Bryce Johnson
|9
|11.4
|2.1
|2.0
|0.7
|0.3
|44.2% (34-77)
|35.3% (12-34)
|Devan Sapp
|11
|6.5
|3.8
|0.6
|0.7
|0.0
|43.3% (26-60)
|45.2% (19-42)
