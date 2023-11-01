Currently 5-3, the USC Trojans' next game is at home versus the Long Beach State Beach, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to go to see the USC Trojans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming USC games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

USC's next matchup information

Opponent: Long Beach State Beach

Long Beach State Beach Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Galen Center

Galen Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for USC's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top USC players

Shop for USC gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Boogie Ellis 7 22.4 4.4 3.3 1.6 0.0 49.5% (53-107) 47.5% (28-59) Isaiah Collier 8 17.3 3.0 4.5 1.1 0.3 52.2% (47-90) 40.0% (8-20) Kobe Johnson 6 13.0 4.5 2.7 2.7 1.2 43.5% (27-62) 34.5% (10-29) Joshua Morgan 8 6.4 4.9 0.8 0.1 2.8 74.1% (20-27) - Oziyah Sellers 8 5.4 1.5 0.8 0.5 0.0 39.0% (16-41) 28.6% (6-21)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.