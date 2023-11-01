Currently 5-3, the USC Trojans' next game is at home versus the Long Beach State Beach, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming USC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Long Beach State H 4:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Auburn A 1:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Alabama State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Oregon A 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Oregon State A 10:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Cal H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Stanford H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Washington State H 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Colorado A 10:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Arizona A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Arizona State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Oregon H 10:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Oregon State H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Cal A 11:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Utah H 11:00 PM

USC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Long Beach State Beach
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Galen Center
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top USC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Boogie Ellis 7 22.4 4.4 3.3 1.6 0.0 49.5% (53-107) 47.5% (28-59)
Isaiah Collier 8 17.3 3.0 4.5 1.1 0.3 52.2% (47-90) 40.0% (8-20)
Kobe Johnson 6 13.0 4.5 2.7 2.7 1.2 43.5% (27-62) 34.5% (10-29)
Joshua Morgan 8 6.4 4.9 0.8 0.1 2.8 74.1% (20-27) -
Oziyah Sellers 8 5.4 1.5 0.8 0.5 0.0 39.0% (16-41) 28.6% (6-21)

