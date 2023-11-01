Buy Tickets for USC Trojans Basketball Games
Currently 5-3, the USC Trojans' next game is at home versus the Long Beach State Beach, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to go to see the USC Trojans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming USC games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
USC's next matchup information
- Opponent: Long Beach State Beach
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Galen Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for USC's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top USC players
Shop for USC gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Boogie Ellis
|7
|22.4
|4.4
|3.3
|1.6
|0.0
|49.5% (53-107)
|47.5% (28-59)
|Isaiah Collier
|8
|17.3
|3.0
|4.5
|1.1
|0.3
|52.2% (47-90)
|40.0% (8-20)
|Kobe Johnson
|6
|13.0
|4.5
|2.7
|2.7
|1.2
|43.5% (27-62)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Joshua Morgan
|8
|6.4
|4.9
|0.8
|0.1
|2.8
|74.1% (20-27)
|-
|Oziyah Sellers
|8
|5.4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|39.0% (16-41)
|28.6% (6-21)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.