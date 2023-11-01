Buy Tickets for Utah State Aggies Basketball Games
The Utah State Aggies (8-1) will be at home against the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.
Upcoming Utah State games
Utah State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Utah State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Great Osobor
|9
|19.8
|9.0
|2.8
|0.8
|2.1
|64.1% (66-103)
|-
|Mason Falslev
|9
|12.7
|4.8
|3.2
|1.8
|0.3
|64.9% (48-74)
|38.1% (8-21)
|Darius Brown II
|9
|9.9
|3.3
|7.7
|1.0
|0.3
|43.7% (31-71)
|40.0% (16-40)
|Josh Uduje
|9
|9.6
|2.9
|1.1
|0.9
|0.2
|51.5% (34-66)
|42.9% (9-21)
|Ian Martinez
|8
|10.1
|2.8
|1.4
|0.9
|1.0
|53.4% (31-58)
|27.3% (6-22)
