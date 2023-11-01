The Utah State Aggies (8-1) will be at home against the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues.

If you're looking to catch the Utah State Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Utah State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Utah State's next matchup information

Opponent: Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks

Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Utah State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Utah State players

Shop for Utah State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Great Osobor 9 19.8 9.0 2.8 0.8 2.1 64.1% (66-103) - Mason Falslev 9 12.7 4.8 3.2 1.8 0.3 64.9% (48-74) 38.1% (8-21) Darius Brown II 9 9.9 3.3 7.7 1.0 0.3 43.7% (31-71) 40.0% (16-40) Josh Uduje 9 9.6 2.9 1.1 0.9 0.2 51.5% (34-66) 42.9% (9-21) Ian Martinez 8 10.1 2.8 1.4 0.9 1.0 53.4% (31-58) 27.3% (6-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.