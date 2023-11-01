Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Utah Tech game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Trailblazers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Utah Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tanner Christensen 6 13.7 8.0 1.5 0.8 1.7 Aric Demings 6 10.8 3.0 3.0 0.5 0.2 Beon Riley 6 10.5 5.3 1.3 0.5 0.2 Jaylen Searles 6 10.2 5.2 2.2 1.7 0.5 Noa Gonsalves 6 9.0 3.0 1.5 1.3 0.0 David Elliott IV 3 14.7 3.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 Caleb Stearman 6 3.0 2.5 0.2 0.3 0.3 Unisa Turay 5 2.8 1.4 1.0 1.2 0.0 Larry Olayinka 6 1.8 1.7 0.3 0.2 0.8 Tennessee Rainwater 6 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.2 0.0

Utah Tech season stats

This season, Utah Tech has won three games so far (3-3).

Utah Tech defeated the No. 310-ranked (according to the RPI) Jacksonville State Gamecocks, 81-79 in overtime, on November 11, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

The Trailblazers have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Utah Tech's 25 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Utah Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Utah Valley H 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Cal Baptist A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Idaho H 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 CSU Northridge A 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 North Dakota H 9:00 PM

