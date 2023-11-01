The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) will next be in action at home against the Idaho Vandals, on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Utah Tech Trailblazers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Utah Tech games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Utah Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena

Burns Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Utah Tech's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Utah Tech players

Shop for Utah Tech gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Beon Riley 8 12.6 6.5 1.4 1.0 0.3 53.4% (31-58) 63.6% (7-11) Tanner Christensen 8 12.1 7.0 1.3 0.8 1.3 57.4% (39-68) 36.4% (4-11) Jaylen Searles 8 10.1 6.0 2.0 1.5 0.4 33.0% (30-91) 33.3% (10-30) Noa Gonsalves 8 9.9 2.9 2.0 1.4 0.1 44.1% (30-68) 34.3% (12-35) Aric Demings 8 9.1 2.6 2.9 0.4 0.3 35.4% (23-65) 31.8% (7-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.