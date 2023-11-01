The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3) will next be in action at home against the Idaho Vandals, on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Utah Tech Trailblazers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Utah Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Idaho H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 CSU Northridge A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 North Dakota H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Colorado A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Florida International H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Seattle U A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Grand Canyon H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 SFA H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Utah Valley A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Abilene Christian A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Tarleton State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 UT Rio Grande Valley H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UT Arlington H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Southern Utah H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Utah Tech's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Idaho Vandals
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Burns Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Utah Tech's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Utah Tech players

Shop for Utah Tech gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Beon Riley 8 12.6 6.5 1.4 1.0 0.3 53.4% (31-58) 63.6% (7-11)
Tanner Christensen 8 12.1 7.0 1.3 0.8 1.3 57.4% (39-68) 36.4% (4-11)
Jaylen Searles 8 10.1 6.0 2.0 1.5 0.4 33.0% (30-91) 33.3% (10-30)
Noa Gonsalves 8 9.9 2.9 2.0 1.4 0.1 44.1% (30-68) 34.3% (12-35)
Aric Demings 8 9.1 2.6 2.9 0.4 0.3 35.4% (23-65) 31.8% (7-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.