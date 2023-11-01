It's not enough to simply be a fan of Utah. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Utes by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Utah Utes jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Utah team leaders

Want to buy Branden Carlson's jersey? Or another Utah player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Branden Carlson 6 17.3 6.3 1.8 0.7 1.2 Gabe Madsen 6 14.7 5.0 1.3 1.2 0.2 Cole Bajema 6 11.5 3.0 1.2 1.2 0.2 Rollie Worster 6 11.3 5.5 5.7 2.2 0.2 Lawson Lovering 6 9.5 4.8 1.7 0.7 0.7 Ben Carlson 6 7.3 4.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 Keba Keita 4 6.3 6.8 0.5 0.8 1.3 Hunter Erickson 6 3.0 1.7 4.0 0.3 0.3 Luka Tarlac 5 1.4 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 Brandon Haddock 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Utah season stats

Utah has gone 4-2 on the season so far.

The Utes are 2-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

When Utah took down the Saint Mary's Gaels, who are ranked No. 191 in the RPI, on November 27 by a score of 78-71, it was its signature win of the season so far.

The Utes have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

Utah has 22 games left in the regular season, including three against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Utes? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Utah games

Check out the Utes in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Hawaii H 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Southern Utah H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 BYU H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Utah Valley H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Bellarmine H 9:00 PM

Check out the Utes this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.