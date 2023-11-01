Buy Tickets for Utah Utes Basketball Games
The Utah Utes (6-2) will be at home against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.
Upcoming Utah games
Utah's next matchup information
- Opponent: BYU Cougars
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Utah players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Branden Carlson
|7
|17.3
|6.3
|1.7
|0.6
|1.1
|47.1% (40-85)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Gabe Madsen
|8
|14.3
|4.4
|1.6
|1.1
|0.3
|50.0% (43-86)
|42.9% (21-49)
|Rollie Worster
|8
|11.1
|5.5
|5.9
|1.9
|0.1
|38.9% (28-72)
|33.3% (4-12)
|Cole Bajema
|8
|10.6
|2.8
|1.1
|1.0
|0.1
|43.9% (25-57)
|37.8% (14-37)
|Lawson Lovering
|8
|8.3
|4.9
|1.5
|0.9
|0.5
|48.1% (25-52)
|33.3% (2-6)
