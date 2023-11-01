The Utah Utes (6-2) will be at home against the BYU Cougars on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 BYU H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Utah Valley H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Bellarmine H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Washington State H 8:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Washington H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Arizona State A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Arizona A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Stanford A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Oregon State H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Oregon H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Washington State A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Colorado H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Arizona H 8:00 PM
Utah's next matchup information

  • Opponent: BYU Cougars
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Utah players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Branden Carlson 7 17.3 6.3 1.7 0.6 1.1 47.1% (40-85) 37.0% (10-27)
Gabe Madsen 8 14.3 4.4 1.6 1.1 0.3 50.0% (43-86) 42.9% (21-49)
Rollie Worster 8 11.1 5.5 5.9 1.9 0.1 38.9% (28-72) 33.3% (4-12)
Cole Bajema 8 10.6 2.8 1.1 1.0 0.1 43.9% (25-57) 37.8% (14-37)
Lawson Lovering 8 8.3 4.9 1.5 0.9 0.5 48.1% (25-52) 33.3% (2-6)

