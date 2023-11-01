When you're rooting for Utah Valley during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Wolverines' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Utah Valley Wolverines jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Utah Valley team leaders

Want to buy Trevin Dorius' jersey? Or another Utah Valley player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Caleb Stone-Carrawell 7 11.9 3.1 1.6 0.0 0.4 Drake Allen 7 11.3 3.0 3.7 1.3 0.3 Tanner Toolson 7 10.7 5.3 2.1 1.3 0.4 Trevin Dorius 7 9.7 7.7 1.0 1.3 1.4 Jaden McClanahan 7 8.9 4.4 3.9 0.4 0.1 Kmani Doughty 7 7.0 2.1 1.0 0.3 0.3 Nate Tshimanga 7 4.0 4.0 1.9 0.1 0.1 Trevan Leonhardt 7 3.1 0.7 0.6 1.4 0.1 Osiris Grady 7 2.6 3.4 0.1 0.7 0.6 Ethan Potter 6 2.3 1.7 0.3 0.2 0.2

Utah Valley season stats

Utah Valley has five wins so far this season (5-2).

The Wolverines are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Utah Valley, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Seattle U Redhawks 78-72 on November 29.

This season, the Wolverines haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah Valley has 24 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Wolverines? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Utah Valley games

Check out the Wolverines in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Weber State H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Oregon State A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Utah A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Liberty H 8:00 PM

Check out the Wolverines this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.