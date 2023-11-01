Coming up for the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) is a matchup away versus the Oregon State Beavers, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Utah Valley games

Utah Valley's next matchup information

Opponent: Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Utah Valley players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Caleb Stone-Carrawell 9 13.0 3.1 1.7 0.1 0.3 45.8% (44-96) 39.4% (13-33) Tanner Toolson 9 10.3 4.6 1.7 1.2 0.4 37.6% (32-85) 27.5% (14-51) Drake Allen 8 11.6 3.3 3.4 1.5 0.3 46.8% (36-77) 17.4% (4-23) Jaden McClanahan 9 8.6 4.1 3.8 0.6 0.1 34.3% (23-67) 29.0% (9-31) Trevin Dorius 9 8.3 7.2 0.9 1.0 1.8 52.7% (29-55) 0.0% (0-1)

