Coming up for the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) is a matchup away versus the Oregon State Beavers, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Utah Valley games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Oregon State A 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Utah A 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Liberty H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Boise State A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Cal Baptist H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Southern Utah H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UT Arlington A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Grand Canyon A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Utah Tech H 4:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Seattle U A 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 SFA A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Grand Canyon H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Tarleton State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Abilene Christian H 4:00 PM

Utah Valley's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oregon State Beavers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gill Coliseum
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Utah Valley players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Caleb Stone-Carrawell 9 13.0 3.1 1.7 0.1 0.3 45.8% (44-96) 39.4% (13-33)
Tanner Toolson 9 10.3 4.6 1.7 1.2 0.4 37.6% (32-85) 27.5% (14-51)
Drake Allen 8 11.6 3.3 3.4 1.5 0.3 46.8% (36-77) 17.4% (4-23)
Jaden McClanahan 9 8.6 4.1 3.8 0.6 0.1 34.3% (23-67) 29.0% (9-31)
Trevin Dorius 9 8.3 7.2 0.9 1.0 1.8 52.7% (29-55) 0.0% (0-1)

