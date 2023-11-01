Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Villanova Wildcats. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Villanova team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Justin Moore 8 15.8 3.9 2.4 0.6 0.3 Eric Dixon 8 14.0 7.0 1.4 0.6 0.4 Tyler Burton 8 9.4 7.3 0.9 0.8 0.3 TJ Bamba 8 9.0 3.6 2.1 0.5 0.1 Jordan Longino 8 8.4 3.3 1.6 0.5 0.3 Mark Armstrong 8 7.4 1.4 1.5 0.9 0.0 Brendan Hausen 8 6.3 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.0 Hakim Hart 8 5.5 3.3 0.8 0.4 0.0 Lance Ware 8 0.8 2.1 0.8 0.6 0.4 Nnanna Njoku 6 0.5 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.3

Villanova season stats

Villanova has a 6-2 record on the season so far.

The Wildcats have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 3-0 in neutral-site games.

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 23, Villanova defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels (No. 86 in the RPI) by a score of 83-81 in overtime.

When facing Top 25 teams this season, the Wildcats are undefeated, producing a perfect 1-0 record against them.

Villanova has five games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Villanova games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Kansas State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 UCLA H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Creighton A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 DePaul A 4:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Xavier H 8:30 PM

