On deck for the Villanova Wildcats (6-4) is a matchup at home versus the UCLA Bruins, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Villanova games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UCLA H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Creighton A 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 DePaul A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Xavier H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 St. John's H 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 DePaul H 8:30 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Marquette A 2:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UConn H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 St. John's A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Butler A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Marquette H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Providence H 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Xavier A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Seton Hall H 12:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Georgetown A 7:00 PM

Villanova's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCLA Bruins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center
  • Broadcast: FOX

Top Villanova players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Eric Dixon 10 14.4 6.7 1.3 0.6 0.3 47.5% (48-101) 37.5% (12-32)
Justin Moore 10 13.3 3.5 2.2 0.7 0.2 39.6% (44-111) 30.0% (18-60)
Jordan Longino 10 9.6 3.4 1.9 0.5 0.3 47.1% (32-68) 30.6% (11-36)
TJ Bamba 10 9.1 3.7 2.2 0.6 0.2 32.9% (28-85) 32.5% (13-40)
Tyler Burton 10 9.0 7.4 1.0 0.7 0.3 39.7% (25-63) 37.8% (14-37)

