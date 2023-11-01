Buy Tickets for Villanova Wildcats Basketball Games
On deck for the Villanova Wildcats (6-4) is a matchup at home versus the UCLA Bruins, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to go to see the Villanova Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Villanova games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Villanova's next matchup information
- Opponent: UCLA Bruins
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center
- Broadcast: FOX
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Villanova's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Villanova players
Shop for Villanova gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Eric Dixon
|10
|14.4
|6.7
|1.3
|0.6
|0.3
|47.5% (48-101)
|37.5% (12-32)
|Justin Moore
|10
|13.3
|3.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0.2
|39.6% (44-111)
|30.0% (18-60)
|Jordan Longino
|10
|9.6
|3.4
|1.9
|0.5
|0.3
|47.1% (32-68)
|30.6% (11-36)
|TJ Bamba
|10
|9.1
|3.7
|2.2
|0.6
|0.2
|32.9% (28-85)
|32.5% (13-40)
|Tyler Burton
|10
|9.0
|7.4
|1.0
|0.7
|0.3
|39.7% (25-63)
|37.8% (14-37)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.