Can we count on Walker Duehr finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Duehr scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Duehr has no points on the power play.

Duehr averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

