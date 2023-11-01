When you're rooting for Washington during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Huskies' recent numbers and trends, below.

Washington team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Keion Brooks Jr. 6 22.2 8.3 1.8 0.8 0.8 Sahvir Wheeler 5 17.2 3.8 6.2 1.6 0.6 Koren Johnson 6 10.8 1.0 2.0 0.8 0.7 Moses Wood 6 9.2 4.0 0.8 1.2 1.0 Paul Mulcahy 5 7.8 5.0 6.2 1.2 0.4 Franck Kepnang 6 5.8 5.7 0.0 0.3 1.3 Braxton Meah 6 5.2 3.2 0.0 0.2 0.5 Nate Calmese 5 5.2 0.6 1.0 0.8 0.0 Wilheim Breidenbach 6 3.3 3.8 0.2 0.2 0.3 Anthony Holland 6 1.0 1.7 0.5 0.7 0.2

Washington season stats

Washington has put together a 4-2 record so far this season.

Against the Xavier Musketeers, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Washington picked up its best win of the season on November 18, a 74-71 victory.

The Huskies have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Washington has four games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Colorado State N 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Colorado State N 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Montana State H 11:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Gonzaga H 11:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Seattle U A 8:00 PM

