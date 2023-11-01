Buy Tickets for Washington Huskies Basketball Games
Washington's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Huskies are currently 5-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 11:00 PM ET, at home versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Upcoming Washington games
Washington's next matchup information
- Opponent: Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Sportsbook promo codes
Top Washington players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Keion Brooks Jr.
|8
|20.3
|7.9
|1.8
|0.8
|0.8
|51.8% (59-114)
|34.6% (9-26)
|Sahvir Wheeler
|7
|16.1
|3.7
|6.9
|1.4
|0.4
|45.2% (42-93)
|24.0% (6-25)
|Moses Wood
|8
|10.4
|4.8
|0.9
|1.0
|1.0
|36.5% (31-85)
|30.9% (17-55)
|Koren Johnson
|8
|9.8
|0.9
|1.8
|1.0
|0.5
|42.9% (30-70)
|35.7% (10-28)
|Paul Mulcahy
|7
|8.6
|4.7
|6.1
|1.1
|0.4
|43.9% (18-41)
|35.7% (5-14)
