With a record of 7-1, the Washington State Cougars' next game is at home versus the Grambling Tigers, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Washington State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Grambling H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Santa Clara N 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Boise State N 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Utah A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Colorado A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Oregon State H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 USC A 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Arizona H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Stanford A 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Cal A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Utah H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Colorado H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Washington A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Oregon State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Oregon A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Washington State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Grambling Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Beasley Coliseum
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Washington State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Myles Rice 8 16.3 2.9 2.6 1.3 0.1 51.1% (48-94) 37.0% (10-27)
Isaac Jones 8 15.1 7.4 1.9 0.6 1.0 63.8% (44-69) 14.3% (1-7)
Andrej Jakimovski 8 10.8 5.8 1.6 1.1 0.9 40.3% (31-77) 32.6% (15-46)
Oscar Cluff 8 9.4 5.4 1.8 0.5 1.4 60.0% (33-55) -
Rueben Chinyelu 8 6.3 5.8 0.1 0.3 1.6 62.9% (22-35) -

