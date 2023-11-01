Buy Tickets for Washington State Cougars Basketball Games
With a record of 7-1, the Washington State Cougars' next game is at home versus the Grambling Tigers, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Washington State games
Washington State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Grambling Tigers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Beasley Coliseum
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Washington State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Myles Rice
|8
|16.3
|2.9
|2.6
|1.3
|0.1
|51.1% (48-94)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Isaac Jones
|8
|15.1
|7.4
|1.9
|0.6
|1.0
|63.8% (44-69)
|14.3% (1-7)
|Andrej Jakimovski
|8
|10.8
|5.8
|1.6
|1.1
|0.9
|40.3% (31-77)
|32.6% (15-46)
|Oscar Cluff
|8
|9.4
|5.4
|1.8
|0.5
|1.4
|60.0% (33-55)
|-
|Rueben Chinyelu
|8
|6.3
|5.8
|0.1
|0.3
|1.6
|62.9% (22-35)
|-
