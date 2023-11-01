With a record of 7-1, the Washington State Cougars' next game is at home versus the Grambling Tigers, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Washington State games

Washington State's next matchup information

Opponent: Grambling Tigers

Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Beasley Coliseum

Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Washington State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Myles Rice 8 16.3 2.9 2.6 1.3 0.1 51.1% (48-94) 37.0% (10-27) Isaac Jones 8 15.1 7.4 1.9 0.6 1.0 63.8% (44-69) 14.3% (1-7) Andrej Jakimovski 8 10.8 5.8 1.6 1.1 0.9 40.3% (31-77) 32.6% (15-46) Oscar Cluff 8 9.4 5.4 1.8 0.5 1.4 60.0% (33-55) - Rueben Chinyelu 8 6.3 5.8 0.1 0.3 1.6 62.9% (22-35) -

