Weber State (4-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET, at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Upcoming Weber State games

Weber State's next matchup information

Opponent: Cal Poly Mustangs

Cal Poly Mustangs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dee Events Center

Dee Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Weber State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dillon Jones 6 20.5 10.3 2.7 1.7 0.0 48.8% (39-80) 35.0% (7-20) Steven Verplancken Jr. 7 12.3 2.7 1.1 0.7 0.0 36.1% (26-72) 34.9% (15-43) Blaise Threatt 7 7.9 3.7 2.9 1.3 0.0 57.5% (23-40) 28.6% (2-7) Alex Tew 7 6.7 4.1 1.0 0.7 0.6 53.3% (16-30) - Dyson Koehler 7 6.4 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 25.5% (12-47) 25.0% (7-28)

