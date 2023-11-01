When you're rooting for Wisconsin during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Badgers' recent numbers and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Wisconsin Badgers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Wisconsin team leaders

Want to buy Steven Crowl's jersey? Or another Wisconsin player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG AJ Storr 7 13.3 2.6 1.1 0.6 0.1 Tyler Wahl 7 11.0 5.4 1.0 1.0 0.6 Chucky Hepburn 7 11.0 2.3 3.0 1.3 0.0 Steven Crowl 7 10.9 7.9 2.1 0.7 0.4 John Blackwell 7 9.4 3.4 0.4 0.6 0.0 Max Klesmit 7 6.9 1.7 0.9 0.9 0.0 Connor Essegian 7 3.0 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.0 Nolan Winter 7 2.7 2.4 0.3 0.4 0.0 Carter Gilmore 6 2.0 1.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 Kamari McGee 7 1.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.0

Wisconsin season stats

Wisconsin has put together a 5-2 record on the season so far.

The Badgers are 3-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

When Wisconsin defeated the Virginia Cavaliers, the No. 49 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 65-41 on November 20, it was its signature win of the season.

The Badgers, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, own a record of 0-1.

Wisconsin's remaining schedule includes five games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Badgers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Wisconsin games

Check out the Badgers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Marquette H 12:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Michigan State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Arizona A 3:15 PM Thu, Dec 14 Jacksonville State H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Chicago State H 8:00 PM

Check out the Badgers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.