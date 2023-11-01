A matchup at the Arizona Wildcats is next on the schedule for the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 3:15 PM ET.

Upcoming Wisconsin games

Wisconsin's next matchup information

Opponent: Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Location: McKale Center

McKale Center Broadcast: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Wisconsin players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% AJ Storr 9 14.2 3.1 0.9 0.6 0.1 42.7% (47-110) 29.4% (10-34) Steven Crowl 9 12.2 7.7 2.3 0.6 0.4 60.6% (40-66) 77.8% (7-9) Tyler Wahl 9 10.6 5.9 1.1 0.8 0.6 52.9% (36-68) 0.0% (0-3) Chucky Hepburn 9 10.1 3.0 3.7 1.4 0.1 41.3% (33-80) 26.5% (9-34) John Blackwell 9 9.1 3.2 0.4 0.4 0.0 50.0% (22-44) 43.8% (7-16)

