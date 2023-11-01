Will Yegor Sharangovich Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 1?
On Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Yegor Sharangovich going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sharangovich stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Sharangovich scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Sharangovich has no points on the power play.
- Sharangovich's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.