On Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Yegor Sharangovich going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Sharangovich scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

Sharangovich's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

