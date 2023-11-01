Will Yegor Zamula score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Zamula has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

