On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Zemgus Girgensons going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Girgensons has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

Girgensons has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

