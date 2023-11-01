On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Zemgus Girgensons going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Girgensons stats and insights

  • In two of nine games this season, Girgensons has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
  • Girgensons has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

