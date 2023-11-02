Will Alexander Holtz find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Holtz has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Holtz has no points on the power play.

Holtz averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

