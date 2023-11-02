Will Alexander Holtz Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 2?
Will Alexander Holtz find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holtz stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Holtz has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Holtz has no points on the power play.
- Holtz averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.