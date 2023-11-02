Will Anders Lee Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 2?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Anders Lee a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Lee stats and insights
- Lee has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- Lee has zero points on the power play.
- Lee's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
