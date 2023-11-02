The New York Islanders, Anders Lee included, will face the Washington Capitals on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Lee? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Anders Lee vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In one of eight games this season, Lee has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Lee has recorded a point twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Lee has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Lee hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 4 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

