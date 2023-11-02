For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Anthony Duclair a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

Duclair has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

