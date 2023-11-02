Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 2?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Anthony Duclair a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- Duclair has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
- Duclair has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
