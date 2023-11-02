Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. There are prop bets for Matthews available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Auston Matthews vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Matthews has averaged 22:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In three of nine games this season Matthews has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in five games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

In three of nine games this year, Matthews has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Matthews goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

Matthews has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 14 total goals (1.6 per game).

The team's +15 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 3 10 Points 3 7 Goals 3 3 Assists 0

